Hannah Leah Kaufman 1941-2019
Age 77 of Canton, passed away at Alliance Community Hospital on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Hannah was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 1941 to Sol and Rose (Geller) Bergen. Hannah was very active in church. She enjoyed crafts and reading.
Hannah is survived by her sons, Eric Kashdan of East Canton, Randy Kashdan of Houston Texas, Steven Kaufman of Houston Texas; daughters, Robin Kashdan of Louisville and Jamie Faircloth of Lufkin Texas. In addition to her parents, Hannah was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Kaufman and two brothers: Bernard and David Bergen.
Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Rabbi A. J. Kushner officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may express condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley
330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019