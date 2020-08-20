Hannah Lue Sizemore
Age 88, of East Sparta, OH, passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 in her home. She was born July 2, 1932 in Welch, WV, to the late Rev. William Franklin and Lula (England) Mullins. Hannah formerly worked as a cashier at several area department stores. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Gary D. Sizemore; four brothers and six sisters. Hannah is survived by her husband, Bernard L. Sizemore to whom she was married 69 years; four children: Linda Stealey, Robert (Diana) Sizemore Sr., Danny (Judalon) Sizemore and Nancy (Vernon) Cooper; eight grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and five sisters.
There will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525