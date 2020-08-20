1/1
HANNAH LUE Sizemore
1932 - 2020
Hannah Lue Sizemore

Age 88, of East Sparta, OH, passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020 in her home. She was born July 2, 1932 in Welch, WV, to the late Rev. William Franklin and Lula (England) Mullins. Hannah formerly worked as a cashier at several area department stores. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Gary D. Sizemore; four brothers and six sisters. Hannah is survived by her husband, Bernard L. Sizemore to whom she was married 69 years; four children: Linda Stealey, Robert (Diana) Sizemore Sr., Danny (Judalon) Sizemore and Nancy (Vernon) Cooper; eight grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and five sisters.

There will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2020.
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
August 20, 2020
Nancy, I'm sorry to hear of your loss...take care ...Roger Williams
Roger Williams
