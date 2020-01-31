Home

HANSEL LAMBERT
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
HANSEL HANK LUTHER LAMBERT


1932 - 2020
HANSEL HANK LUTHER LAMBERT Obituary
Hansel "Hank" Luther Lambert

age 87, of Malvern, passed away at Arbors at Minerva on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Hansel was born in Wymer, West Virginia on February 11, 1932 to Luther and Lenora (Snyder) Lambert. Hansel retired from Metropolitan Industries in 1997. He was an Army Corporal during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. Hansel belonged to the North American Hunting Club.

Hansel is survived by four daughters: Constance (Jeffrey) Crowl of Malvern, Karen (James) Rodgers of Malvern, Kathy (Bruce) Clapper of Malvern, and Patricia (Gordon) Isenhour of Minerva; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Raymond of Louisville; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Lambert of West Virginia. In addition to his parents, Hansel was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Alverda Tenney Lambert who died January 3, 2017; three sisters: Grace Tingler, Permilla Reed, and Carrie Lambert; and five brothers: Ernest, Tunney, Kermit, Blake, and Dempsey.

Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Frank Zugaro of the Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020
