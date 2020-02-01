|
|
Hansel "Hank" Luther Lambert
Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Frank Zugaro of the Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Feb. 1, 2020