|
|
Harlow (Doc) Watson
86 passed away peacefully into the arms of his Eternal Father on Saturday, April 11th. Doc was born on March 28, 1934 to the late Roy and Velma Watson in Canton, where he resided his entire life until moving to Alliance almost 3 years ago. Doc attended Timken Vocational High School, graduating in 1952. While in high school he was proud of being a member of the track team and winning the City Championship in Pole Vaulting in 1952. He was proud of competing in the Senior Olympics in Pole Vaulting later when he was in his 70's. He enjoyed being active and enjoyed walking at the park, golfing with his buddies, fishing and boating at Myers Lake where he lived for many years, and bowling which he only gave up a few years ago. Doc was employed at Republic Steel as an electrician in the roundhouse for 38 years prior to retiring. Doc used his retirement to help others and gave unselfishly of his time by volunteering for many years at soup kitchens operated by both the Salvation Army and at St John the Baptist Catholic Church. He also volunteered time for many other organizations over the years giving of his time and talents to help those in need.
Doc was especially proud of his Christian faith and was pleased to have received Christ as his Savior in April 1980. He was a faithful member of Canton Baptist Temple serving in many capacities including being an usher, assisting with AWANA, and through visitation to shut-ins and those hospitalized. He also served on mission teams and treasured being able to travel to Israel, France and Canada serving others. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to many places, but especially loved Myrtle Beach and his trip across the country with his wife, sister and brother-in-law to visit many places traveling through many southern states on the trip west and through many northern states on the way back. One of Doc's greatest treasures was the time he could spend with family and he enjoyed being involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren alike. He found pleasure in attending sporting events, watching plays and musicals, listening to them share their musical talents whether they be instrumental or vocal, taking them to Heggys's and Milk & Honey to share in his sweet tooth, or watching movies together.
Doc was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Velma; brother, David Watson; sister and brother-in-law, Bev and Sonny Shackle, and his son, John. Doc was a generous and kind man with a smile that could light up any room and he will be forever and lovingly missed by those that survive, his wife Beverly; his daughters, Debbie (Ron) Ward of Holt, Mich., Candy (Todd Little) Bond of New Philadelphia; daughter-in-law, Susan Watson of Michigan; step children, Viola Dyer of Alliance and Kenny (Bonnie) Dyer of Beavercreek. Doc also leaves his grandchildren, Farrah (Brian) Neal, Eric, Stephanie, Tyler, Logan, Natalie and Nathan Bond and Chaoron and Kevin Sun; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Ethan and Lucas Neal and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lehrer and the team at Alliance Hospice and Lori from the Aultman Alliance Transfusion center for the wonderful care and attention shown to Doc. In lieu of flowers, Doc has asked that donations be made to Camp CHOF through Canton Baptist Temple or to the giver's favorite charitable organization in Doc's honor. Private Graveside Services will be held for the family with Rev. Jake Tovissi officiating. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020