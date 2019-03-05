Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Harold B. Clark Obituary
Harold B. Clark

91, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was born on Dec. 18, 1927 the son of Harry and Gladys Clark. He graduated from Sarahsville High School with the class of 1945. Harold proudly served his country in the Air Force. He retired from the Ford Motor Company with 41 years of service and also retired in 2015 from Auto Nation after 25 years of service. Harold was a man of great faith and was a member of North Canton Church of Christ. He was an avid Cleveland Sports Fan. He worked hard, was quick to smile and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Geneva L. Clark; son, Larry (Ann) Clark; and son-in-law, Dennis Snyder. Harold is survived by his loving family, son, Alan (Nancy) Clark; daughters, Sandra MacDonald, and Sherry (Butch fiancé) Snyder; grandchildren, Lynette (Todd) Jefferys, Heather (Charlie) Taylor, Jason (Jessica) Clark, Kurt (Jamie) Clark, Crystal (Frank) Snyder, and Michelle (Brandon) Burns; six great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Wise; brother-in-law, Earl (Linda) Roe; three nephews; and many friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ted Blackwood officiating. Interment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Harold B. Clark to Aultman Hospice (2821 Woodlawn Ave NW., Canton, OH 44708). A special thank you to Jen and Patti for all your kindness and compassion. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
