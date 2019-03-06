|
|
|
Harold B. Clark
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ted Blackwood officiating. Interment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Harold B. Clark to Aultman Hospice (2821 Woodlawn Ave NW., Canton, OH 44708). A special thank you to Jen and Patti for all your kindness and compassion. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
