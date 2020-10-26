Harold C. "Buster" Rink
82, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Harold was born in Massillon on October 1, 1938, the son of Harold M. and Catherine (Hain) Rink. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1956 graduate of Washington High School. He retired from Tyson Roller Bearing and worked at the Alibi for many years. He was an avid golfer in different leagues and enjoyed his annual spring golfing trips down south to play golf with his golfing buddies. Buster was a Cleveland Indians fan and a true Massillon Tiger fan, having season tickets for many years and following them to away games. He loved spending time at the beaches, especially vacations in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael "Mickey" Rink; and sisters: Donna Bickel, Beverly Rohr, and Kathyrn Wilson. He is survived by his High School Sweetheart, Delores (Simon) Rink, whom he shared 62 years of marriage; daughters, Jodi Synder and Denise (Mark) Louk both of Massillon; son, Bruce Rink of Hilton Head, SC; daughter-in-law, Kim Rink; grandchildren: Jennifer Babinec, Megan Starrett, Logan Sines, Mickenzie Rink, Brady Rink, Kimberly and Mark Louk; great grandchildren, Gavin and Elizabeth Starrett.
A Celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be held later. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9-11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: www.stjude.org
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.
