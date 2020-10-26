1/1
HAROLD C. BUSTER RINK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAROLD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold C. "Buster" Rink

82, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Harold was born in Massillon on October 1, 1938, the son of Harold M. and Catherine (Hain) Rink. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 1956 graduate of Washington High School. He retired from Tyson Roller Bearing and worked at the Alibi for many years. He was an avid golfer in different leagues and enjoyed his annual spring golfing trips down south to play golf with his golfing buddies. Buster was a Cleveland Indians fan and a true Massillon Tiger fan, having season tickets for many years and following them to away games. He loved spending time at the beaches, especially vacations in Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael "Mickey" Rink; and sisters: Donna Bickel, Beverly Rohr, and Kathyrn Wilson. He is survived by his High School Sweetheart, Delores (Simon) Rink, whom he shared 62 years of marriage; daughters, Jodi Synder and Denise (Mark) Louk both of Massillon; son, Bruce Rink of Hilton Head, SC; daughter-in-law, Kim Rink; grandchildren: Jennifer Babinec, Megan Starrett, Logan Sines, Mickenzie Rink, Brady Rink, Kimberly and Mark Louk; great grandchildren, Gavin and Elizabeth Starrett.

A Celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be held later. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9-11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: www.stjude.org Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved