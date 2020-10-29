Harold C. "Buster" Rink
A Celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be held later.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9-11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: www.stjude.org
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222