1/
HAROLD C. BUSTER RINK
Harold C. "Buster" Rink

A Celebration of Harold's life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Private inurnment will be held later.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9-11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: www.stjude.org

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Dee, I am deeply sorry for your loss. Buss and I were neighbors and friends all through high school. He was a steadfast friend and mentor to me; he will be missed. Love to you and your family.
Bob Featheringham
Friend
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Sibila&#8217;s
Neighbor
October 26, 2020
To the family,
Sorry for your loss. Deepest sympathies.
Jim and Barb Espinosa
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
Dee and family, Sorry to see of your husband/dad’s passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lynn Todaro
Acquaintance
