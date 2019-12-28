Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Harold Dean Byer


1928 - 2019
Harold Dean Byer Obituary
Harold Dean Byer 12/9/1928 – 12/23/2019

"Together Again"

Born in Richville, Ohio to the late William Byer and Lydia (Studer) Marang. Dean retired from Republic Engineered Steel. He served in the U.S. Army in Japan. His passion was cars; in his younger years he was known as a stock car driver in Canton.

Survived by children, LaDonna Wise, Bret Byer and Dean Byer; grandchildren, Shawn (Erin), Jason and Justin (Lori) Wise, Shawna, Ashley, Breanna and Deana Byer, Bret Byer Jr. and numerous great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna; brothers, Warren, Blaine, Wilbur and Sam; sister, Freda and grandson, Chad Byer.

Services will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 pm in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm and one hour before services Monday from 12 Noon to 1 pm. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Donna in Forest Hill Cemetery. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com.

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Dec. 28, 2019
