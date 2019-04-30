|
|
Harold Dean Lynn Jr. 1976-2019
Age 43, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Massillon, Ohio on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born January 23, 1976 in Parma to Harold and Sharon Lynn. He attended Buckeye High School "Home of the Bucks." He loved playing basketball, disc-golfing, working outside, and spending time with his family. He was an avid, life-long Browns, Cavs, and Indians fan.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Lynn; his maternal grandparents; and aunt. In addition to his parents, Harold is survived by his daughter, Valerie Lynn (Aleiya); his brother, Michael (Amy) Lynn; his grandparents, Geneva and Bob Pierce; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
No services will be held. The family will greet at his brothers home to remember "Deanie" at a later date. Service details will be posted on social media. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019