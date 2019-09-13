Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Dean Smith


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Dean Smith Obituary
Harold Dean Smith

age 92, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at home following an extended illness. He was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., June 11, 1927. He served in the Army in World War II. He came to Ohio in 1948, where he worked at the Timken Roller Bearing company for 30 years.

He had one daughter, Connie (Dwayne) Pawley; two granddaughters, Janine (Chuck) Ludwig and Erica (Tod) Daniels; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Hannah and Robert Daniels. He later married Eunice Newell of Akron, who had two daughters, Laura (Kenny) Robinson and Marsha (Rex) Johnson; grandchildren include Misty, Katie, Ronnie, Gayle, Heather, Nick and Lance.

Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, OH 44319 from 2-3 p.m. Calling hours will be from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to s Project, P.O. Box. 758519 Topkea, KS 66675-8517.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now