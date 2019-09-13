|
Harold Dean Smith
age 92, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at home following an extended illness. He was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., June 11, 1927. He served in the Army in World War II. He came to Ohio in 1948, where he worked at the Timken Roller Bearing company for 30 years.
He had one daughter, Connie (Dwayne) Pawley; two granddaughters, Janine (Chuck) Ludwig and Erica (Tod) Daniels; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Hannah and Robert Daniels. He later married Eunice Newell of Akron, who had two daughters, Laura (Kenny) Robinson and Marsha (Rex) Johnson; grandchildren include Misty, Katie, Ronnie, Gayle, Heather, Nick and Lance.
Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, OH 44319 from 2-3 p.m. Calling hours will be from 1-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to s Project, P.O. Box. 758519 Topkea, KS 66675-8517.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 13, 2019