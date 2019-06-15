|
Harold E. Burtt
age 90, of Massillon passed away on June 14, 2019. He was born in Massillon on May 06, 1929 to the late Oscar and Katherine Burtt. He married Helen Burtt on Sept. 21, 1966 and they shared over 48 years together until her passing in 2015.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Massillon Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019