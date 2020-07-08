Harold E. Newbold



78, of Carrollton, passed away July 5, 2020, following a brief illness. Born September 22, 1941 in Mechanicstown to parents, Basil and Helen (Shepherd) Newbold, Harold was a life resident of the area. After graduating Carrollton High School in 1959, Harold worked as the former Carrollton Metal before hiring in at J&L Steel in Louisville, where he worked as an electrician/technician until his retirement in 1998. Harold was mechanically inclined and could fix anything and spent a significant amount of time near the end of his career at J&L working alongside engineers in developing many of the control systems need to operate the facilities. Harold was a former member and captain of the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department and a private pilot. He spent retirement traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas, and working with his children on their around-the-house projects. Harold loved aviation, a good war movie, trivia, and spending time with his family.



Harold is survived by his wife, Sandy; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Becky Newbold of Carrollton; daughter, Deborah of Canton; son, Chris Newbold of Mechanicstown; step-son, Steve (Jennifer) Barnett; one brother, Jay (Edith) Newbold of Mechanicstown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.



A graveside memorial service for Harold will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Mechanicstown Cemetery. It was Harold's request that there be no flowers sent and that instead friends and family make a donation in his memory to their favorite charity.



