Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
Harold E. Sandusky

Age 92, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019. Born in Akron to Walter and Dorothy Sandusky, he was a lifetime area resident. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during World War II. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 43 years of service, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Harold was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Preceded in death by his wife, Loretta in 2013; brothers, Walter, Donald, Jerry and Earl; and granddaughter, Michelle Morris Wilson, he is survived by daughters, Gail (Wayne) Morris and Connie (Art) Huffman; grandchildren, Robert (Michelle) Main, Scott (Danielle) Main, Brandon (Heather) Huffman and Lori Morris; and great-grandchildren, Bree, Camden, Ben, Mara, Allie, Brayden, Cody, Gracie, Chase, Drake, Owen and Levi.

Friends and family will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, OH 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 12 noon at the funeral home with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Memorials may be made to the Michelle Morris Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Stacy Tucci and Amy Devaul, P.O. Box 226, East Sparta, OH 44626.

(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)

Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
