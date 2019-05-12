|
|
Harold E. Sandusky
Age 92, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019. Born in Akron to Walter and Dorothy Sandusky, he was a lifetime area resident. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during World War II. He retired from Lockheed Martin after 43 years of service, and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Harold was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
Preceded in death by his wife, Loretta in 2013; brothers, Walter, Donald, Jerry and Earl; and granddaughter, Michelle Morris Wilson, he is survived by daughters, Gail (Wayne) Morris and Connie (Art) Huffman; grandchildren, Robert (Michelle) Main, Scott (Danielle) Main, Brandon (Heather) Huffman and Lori Morris; and great-grandchildren, Bree, Camden, Ben, Mara, Allie, Brayden, Cody, Gracie, Chase, Drake, Owen and Levi.
Friends and family will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, OH 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Ave.) Funeral service will be held Tuesday, 12 noon at the funeral home with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Memorials may be made to the Michelle Morris Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Stacy Tucci and Amy Devaul, P.O. Box 226, East Sparta, OH 44626.
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019