Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Harold E. Schweitzer


1924 - 2020
Harold E. Schweitzer Obituary
Harold E. Schweitzer

age 95, of Osnaburg Township, Ohio went to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1924 to the late Jesse and Olive Ruth (Miller) Schweitzer. Dedicated to the land, Harold owned and operated his own farm for many years. He was a World War II Army Veteran who was stationed in Germany at the end of the war. He was a member of the Paris Israel Church and the Louisville American Legion. Harold was a 75 year member of the Robertsville Grange. He was a member of the Pomona, State, and National Granges as well.

Harold is survived by his wife of 65 years, Velma A. (Dietz) Schweitzer; two daughters, Charlotte Schweitzer, Carolyn (Tim) Mann; a son, Dale (Nancy) Schweitzer; a brother, Carl Schweitzer; and two grandchildren, Kristi and Andrew Schweitzer. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Elaine Weber and Doris Metsker; and a granddaughter, Sarah Schweitzer.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Harold will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home, 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020
