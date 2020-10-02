1/1
Harold Eugene Anstine
1927 - 2020
Harold Eugene Anstine "Together Again"

age 92, of Hartville passed away Wednesday morning Sept. 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 21, 1927 in Middlebranch, Ohio to Irene (Wearstler) and Lloyd Anstine. He retired from Monarch Rubber Co. July 18, 1980 with 36 years of service. Harold with his wife Mable were members of Buckeye Trailer Club and the Dancing Darts Square Dancing Club in North Canton. He was naturally mechanical and talented to put anything together and helped people with their projects.

Preceded in death by wife of 71 years, Mable Elizabeth; parents; step father, Ben Lantzer; five brothers and four sisters; and grandson, Robert Bailey. He is survived by his children, Bill (Mickie) Anstine, Shirley (Allan) Bailey, Darlene Anstine Lewis, Dennis (Jennie) Anstine; grandchildren, Kelli Trenger, Keith (Rebecca) Anstine, James (Pamela) Bailey, Brian (Amanda) Lewis, Steffy Lewis, Victor Anstine, Patrick Anstine; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Mason.

Calling hours and funeral services are Saturday for immediate family yet everyone is welcome to watch the livestreamed funeral service at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook Saturday at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Pastor Joel Cochran. Final resting place is St. Jacob's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Harold's name to a favorite charity.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
