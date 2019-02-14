Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Louisville Baptist Temple
HAROLD F. ARMSTRONG


Harold's family will receive friends Thursday from

5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Louisville Baptist Temple with Rev. Michael Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Temple, 34361 Lorain Road, North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2019
