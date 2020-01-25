|
Harold (Ed) Forrest
100, of Canton, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Canton Regency Assisted Living Facility. Ed was born on October 8, 1919 in Toledo, OH, to the late Harold Edward and Wilhelmina (Gephardt) Forrest. He graduated from Toledo Waite High School, Oberlin College and University of Michigan Business School. He served in World War II as an officer in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps., attending Harvard University as part of his training. Ed retired from Timken Brothers after 20 years of service, previous to which he had been employed by Ernst & Ernst, a CPA firm, eleven years in Toledo and six in Canton. After retiring in 1984 he delivered Meals on Wheels for Westbrook Park United Methodist Church for 25 years. He was a former member of Shady Hollow CC, having served on its original Board of Trustees and was also a former member of The Canton Club and Canton Exchange Club. His interests were sailing, golfing, gardening and writing letters to the Editor of the Canton Repository.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, June Rose Forrest; sister, Jeanne L. Vobbe and her husband, Gayle Vobbe of Almont, Michigan; and his daughter, Margaret (Peg) Forrest. He leaves his son, Robert E. Forrest, Sr., and daughter-in-law, Shirley Forrest; beloved grandchildren: Rob and Jill Forrest, Wes and Warren (Lacey) Kroll, Michelle (Mark) Pamer and Dennis (Lisa) Rambaud; beloved great grandchildren: Haley and Kaitlyn Forrest, Whitney and Wyatt Kroll, AJ and Evan Pamer and Shawn, Miranda, Austin and Payton Rambaud.
Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Smith officiating. The family invites those in attendance to a dinner following the service at the Reed Funeral Home family center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wilderness Center, www.wildernesscenter.org or to Oberlin College, www.oberlin.edu. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
