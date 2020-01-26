Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD FORREST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD "ED" FORREST


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD "ED" FORREST Obituary
Harold (Ed)

Forrest

Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Gary Smith officiating.

The family invites those in attendance to a dinner following the service at the Reed Funeral Home family center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wilderness Center,

www.wilder nesscenter.org

or to Oberlin College,

www.oberlin.edu. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -