Harold Frank Rabb
78 of North Canton, passed away March 1st after a brief illness. Preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth J. and Frank H. Rabb, and brother, Jerry D. Rabb. Survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo (Hayden) Rabb of 56 years; children, Cynthia L. Rabb, James A. Rabb, Amy A. Rabb; sister, Carol J. Rabb (Aubele), and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Hoover High School, class of 1960. Harold was a retired machinist form Merit Plastics, Handy & Harmon and DLH Industries of 40 years. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home (730 30th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church (2040 Diamond St. NE, Canton, OH 44721) with Rev. Fr. Leo Wehrlin, celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ().
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019