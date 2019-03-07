Home

Harold Frank Rabb

Friends and family may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home (730 30th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church (2040 Diamond St. NE, Canton, OH 44721) with Rev. Fr. Leo Wehrlin, celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ().

Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019
