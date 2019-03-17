Home

Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Gospel Temple
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Gospel Temple
HAROLD GREGORY "HARRY" WILLIAMS


1952 - 2019
HAROLD GREGORY "HARRY" WILLIAMS Obituary
Harold "Harry" Gregory Williams

December 17, 1952-

March 7, 2019

Harold "Harry" Gregory Williams, owner of B W & S Developmental Care Center passed away on March 7, 2019.

A memorial service will be held, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Gospel Temple. 10:00 am visitation – 11:00 am services. To read the complete obituary, send condolences or share a memory, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Schneeberger Funeral Home.

Schneeberger,

330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
