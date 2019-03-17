|
Harold "Harry" Gregory Williams
December 17, 1952-
March 7, 2019
Harold "Harry" Gregory Williams, owner of B W & S Developmental Care Center passed away on March 7, 2019.
A memorial service will be held, March 23, 2019 at Trinity Gospel Temple. 10:00 am visitation – 11:00 am services. To read the complete obituary, send condolences or share a memory, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Schneeberger Funeral Home.
Schneeberger,
330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019