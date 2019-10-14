|
Harold I. McConnaughy
age 92 of Chagrin Falls, Ohio passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 11, 1926 in Amsterdam, Ohio to the late Alva and Mary (Smythe) McConnaughy. Harold served in the Navy in the Pacific during World War II. He lived in Massillon most of his life and retired from Republic Steel. He was a member of the North Industry Sportsman's Club and was a ham radio operator.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Alverda (Colucy) McConnaughy in 2015. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Blaschak) McConnaughy with whom he shared three years of marriage and Dorothy's niece, Shelly Blaschak of Chagrin Falls. Two sisters: Mary Valentine and Margaret Dawn.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow at St. Clement Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019