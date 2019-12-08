Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Harold J. Keller


1928 - 2019
Harold J. Keller Obituary
Harold J. Keller

Age 90 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 following a brief illness. Harold was born December 24, 1928 in North Canton.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia; mother; father; three sisters and one brother. Harold is survived by daughter, Tamara (James) McLemore; son, Kent (Brigitte) Keller and was the proud grandpa of Cory Kidwell, Matthew and Jacob Keller.

Harold's family will receive friends Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
