Harold J. Keller
Age 90 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 following a brief illness. Harold was born December 24, 1928 in North Canton.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia; mother; father; three sisters and one brother. Harold is survived by daughter, Tamara (James) McLemore; son, Kent (Brigitte) Keller and was the proud grandpa of Cory Kidwell, Matthew and Jacob Keller.
Harold's family will receive friends Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019