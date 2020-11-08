Harold L. "Gus" Carn



age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1940 in Fremont, OH, to Edward and Florence (Werner) Carn.



Gus is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deltha; and step-father, William Claycomb. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debbie (Wuchnick) Carn; daughters, Christine Farson and Lisa (Paul) Fisher; sons: Edward (Mia), David (Deb), Richard, and Allen (Kim) Carn, step-son, Jason (Ashley) Holderbaum; sister-in-law, Wendy (John) Gibbs; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



