HAROLD L. "GUS" CARN
1940 - 2020
Harold L. "Gus" Carn

age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1940 in Fremont, OH, to Edward and Florence (Werner) Carn.

Gus is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deltha; and step-father, William Claycomb. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debbie (Wuchnick) Carn; daughters, Christine Farson and Lisa (Paul) Fisher; sons: Edward (Mia), David (Deb), Richard, and Allen (Kim) Carn, step-son, Jason (Ashley) Holderbaum; sister-in-law, Wendy (John) Gibbs; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
