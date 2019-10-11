|
|
Harold Lawrence "Larry" Marchand
82, devout disciple of Jesus Christ, passed over from this world to the Father on October 7, 2019. Born on July 14, 1937; he was a 1955 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Larry furthered his education, earning a bachelor of arts degree from the The Athenaeum of Ohio in 1959 and a master's degree from Xavier University in 1969. It was, indeed, a love for education that landed employment for Larry with the North Canton School system in 1961 where he would remain until his retirement in 1991, teaching high school and junior high school Latin and English. Yet, his love for learning and teaching would penetrate far beyond academia into the hearts and minds of family, friends, and those he encountered through a witness of love. A man of faith, Larry taught by witness, firstly as a devoted husband and father of four. There, in everyday home life, he demonstrated his love to his wife and children through hard work and a job well done. Besides his teaching occupation, Larry maintained a hobby farm, selling chickens and pork; a produce garden that provided food for family and many others; a painting business, as well as working summers on a carpenter crew. All of these were works of love that enabled Larry's children to attend Catholic schools. Amidst this additional work, there was always time to help someone without asking for payment; trimming trees, hanging light fixtures, countless painting projects for his parish church. Whatever the occasion required, for Larry was truly handy with many things, they were, once again, started and completed through love. Yet Larry's works of love were not merely limited to physical labor. Once again, beginning with his family, Larry taught the importance of love of God through witness. For many years, he helped young adults come to know their Catholic faith. He was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, lector, cantor, choir member, and altar server. He worked tirelessly on various committees of service to further the good of the parish and community. Yet it must also be said that Larry also taught leisure to everyone he knew. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who travelled many a mile for walleye and perch. He loved music and singing; participating in the The Hall of Fame Chorus and the Greater Canton Men's Chorus. He loved playing cards especially with his children and grandchildren; camping, traveling, and enjoying a good beer. Saint Pope Paul VI once said, "Modern man listens more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, and if he does listen to teachers, it is because they are witnesses." No quote could more fittingly apply to the life of Larry Marchand…proven by the legacy of love he leaves behind here on earth.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy; parents, Harold and Marie Marchand and brother, Donald Marchand. He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Linda) Marchand, Gregory (Jennifer) Marchand and Thomas (Kimberly) Marchand; his daughter, Jeanne (Brandon) Borbely; grandchildren, Nicholas, Celeste, Louis, Priscilla, McKenzie, Kyle, Emma and Abby and great-grandchildren, Lila and Reston.
Larry's family will receive friends Sunday, October 13th, from 3-5:00 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Harrisburg with Father Robert Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rhoda Wise House and Grotto, 2337 25th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44705. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019