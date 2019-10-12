Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
Harrisburg, OH
Harold Lawrence "Larry" Marchand

Harold Lawrence "Larry" Marchand Obituary
Harold Lawrence "Larry" Marchand

Larry's family will receive friends Sunday, October 13th, from 3-5:00 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Harrisburg with Father Robert Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rhoda Wise House and Grotto, 2337 25th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44705. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2019
