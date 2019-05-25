Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Run Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold N. "Bud" Barlow


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold N. "Bud" Barlow Obituary
Harold N. "Bud" Barlow

Age 88, of Louisville, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 in his home. He was born Sept. 8, 1930 in Canton to the late Dwight L. Sr. and Gladys M. (Ackerman) Barlow. Bud was the former owner/operator of H. N. Barlow Company and Alarm Security Services. He was a member of Indian Run Christian Church, Lowell D. Oberly American Legion Post#667 and the Little Sandy Creek Ruritans. Bud was a Korean War Marine Corps veteran.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Dwight L. Barlow Jr. Bud is survived by his wife, Nancy K. (Schultz); daughter, Cynthia (Randy) Erickson; one grandson, Christopher (Juli) Erickson; step children, Charles (Wendy) Withey, Kelly (Kenny) Sherwin and Lora (Konrad) Edgerton; step grandchildren, Cody (Crystal), Nicholas, Samantha and Daulton; step great-grandchildren, Oliver, Charlie and Whitney.

Funeral services will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Indian Run Christian Church with Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church (10-11 a.m.). A private burial will be in Lund Cemetery, Macksburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Indian Run Christian Church or the Little Sandy Creek Ruritans. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now