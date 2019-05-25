|
|
Harold N. "Bud" Barlow
Age 88, of Louisville, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 in his home. He was born Sept. 8, 1930 in Canton to the late Dwight L. Sr. and Gladys M. (Ackerman) Barlow. Bud was the former owner/operator of H. N. Barlow Company and Alarm Security Services. He was a member of Indian Run Christian Church, Lowell D. Oberly American Legion Post#667 and the Little Sandy Creek Ruritans. Bud was a Korean War Marine Corps veteran.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Dwight L. Barlow Jr. Bud is survived by his wife, Nancy K. (Schultz); daughter, Cynthia (Randy) Erickson; one grandson, Christopher (Juli) Erickson; step children, Charles (Wendy) Withey, Kelly (Kenny) Sherwin and Lora (Konrad) Edgerton; step grandchildren, Cody (Crystal), Nicholas, Samantha and Daulton; step great-grandchildren, Oliver, Charlie and Whitney.
Funeral services will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Indian Run Christian Church with Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church (10-11 a.m.). A private burial will be in Lund Cemetery, Macksburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Indian Run Christian Church or the Little Sandy Creek Ruritans. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019