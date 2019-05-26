Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Run Christian Church
Harold N. "Bud" Barlow


1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Harold N. "Bud" Barlow Obituary
Harold N.

"Bud" Barlow

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Indian Run Christian Church or the Little Sandy Creek Ruritans. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019
