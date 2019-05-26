|
|
|
Harold N.
"Bud" Barlow
Funeral services will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Indian Run Christian Church with Terry Bailey officiating. Friends and family will be received Sunday 2-4 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church (10-11 a.m.). A private burial will be in Lund Cemetery, Macksburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Indian Run Christian Church or the Little Sandy Creek Ruritans. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.
com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019
Read More