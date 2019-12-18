Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1927 - 2019
Harold O. Bay Obituary
Harold O. Bay

Age 92, of East Canton, passed away Monday Dec. 16, 2019. He was born Dec. 3, 1927 in Nashport, Ohio to the late David and Hazel (Rowland) Bay. Harold was a graduate of East Canton High School and a Korean War Air Force veteran. He was the former owner/operator of Bay's Service Station in East Canton for 31 years. He was a member of the Lowell D. Oberly American Legion Post # 667 and the former East Canton Lion's Club.

Harold is survived by one son, Robert (Sonia) Bay; one daughter, Susan Hentsch; three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Josh and Nicole Hentsch; one great-granddaughter, Ava Lefort.

Friends and family will be received Friday Dec. 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. A private family burial will be in Mapleton Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019
