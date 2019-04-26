The Repository Obituaries
Harold R. "Bobby" Myers


Harold R. "Bobby" Myers
1931 - 2019
Harold R. "Bobby" Myers Obituary
Harold R. "Bobby" Myers 1931-2019

87 of Massillon, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Harold was born on October 28, 1931 in Massillon the son of Walter Jacob and Ethel (Baus) Myers. He was a lifelong resident of Massillon and a 24 year retired United States Army / Air Corp / Air Force veteran. Harold served two tours in Korea and one tour in Thailand. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Harold worked for the Massillon Post Office as a letter carrier and retired after 20 years of service. Harold was a member of the VFW Post #3124, and AMVETS Post OH-0012. He will be missed at the Firehouse where he was known as HRM "Hermie". Harold was an avid golfer and loved going to the dog races in Wheeling, W.Va.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Myers; his son, Robert Allen Myers; and brothers, Rocky and Kenny Myers. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberley (John) Lightfoot and Elizabeth (Thomas) Walker; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Donna (Paul) Case, Carol Spangler, and Jayne Lou (Ted) Johnson; "other daughter", Barb Shanabrook; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Harold's name to the Stark County Humane Society. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
