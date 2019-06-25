Harold R. Short



"Together Again"



88, of Stanwood, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Amherst Meadows in Massillon. He was born in Lucasville on April 25, 1931 to the late Conrad and Nora (Coburn) Short and married Marjorie C. Wesie on December 5, 1968. She died January 4, 2019. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a retired truck driver for R&W Contracting and Excavating. He was a member of the Massillon Baptist Temple where he served as an usher.



He is survived by his children, Michael (Kelly) Jones, Robert (Erma) Short and Melissa (Tony) Bahler; grandchildren, Mindy, Jason, Bryce and Eric; great grandchildren, Layla, Logan, Macy and Aiden; and a great granddaughter on the way. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Ted Jones; sisters, Dorthea and Helen Short and brothers, Conrad, Ralph and Maurice Short.



Family graveside services will be held at the Stanwood Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.



