Harold "Ernie" Spencer
Age 68, of Canton, passed away Sunday Oct. 6, 2019. He was born April 1, 1951 in Canton, a son of Mary (Archer) Spencer and the late Harold Spencer, grew up in Louisville, and was a life resident of the Canton area. Ernie was a 1969 graduate of Louisville High School, where he was a track standout. He retired from General Electric, which acquired S. D. Meyers, Inc., where he had worked and where he purified the chemical PCB's that ran through electrical transformers. Ernie was an avid golfer and attended The Masters in 2010. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and rode to Sturgis, SD in 2009 and 2010 for Bike Week. Ernie loved music, especially 80's music, loved to dazzle you with his knowledge of music, and quiz you for your knowledge, and was a history buff and going to Gettysburg. Ernie loved the Cleveland Browns and all sports.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Spencer; two brothers and two sisters, Edward, Jeff, Joy, and Judy. According to his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019