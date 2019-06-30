|
|
Harold T. Dobbins
79, of Canton, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Akron on July 20, 1939 to the late Harry and Anna Belle Dobbins. Harold was employed as a foreman with Merit Plastics for 20 years and was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Waco. He enjoyed camping fishing, playing pool and working with his hands. He loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Bates; brothers, Bill and Jerry Dobbins; and his sister, Mary Metz.
He leaves his loving wife, Phyllis Dobbins, whom he married in 1968; daughters, Christina (Russell) Owen and Donna (Ken) Shriver; sons, Russell (Donna) Wickham and Dennis Wickham; 19 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren, with one on the way; and his sister, Josephine Dalton.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., with Pastor Scott Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from June 30 to July 1, 2019