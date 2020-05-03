Harold Thomas Smith Sr.
"Together Again"
age 98, passed away at his residence on Sunday April 26, 2020. Harold was born in Chili, Ohio on Jan. 30, 1922 to the late Gust and Pearl Smith. Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Verle Charles Smith and sister, Arlene Clatterbuck. Harold is survived by his brother, Wayne (Shirley) Smith of Baltic and sister, Esther (Ray) Croft of Sugarcreek. His marriage to Ida Mae (Burger) Smith, his loving and faithful wife of 76 years, was a testimony to all those around them. They are now together in heaven rejoicing with all their loved ones. Together they raised three children, Lois Woodward (deceased), Harold T. Smith Jr., and Sheryl (Paul) Westland; six grandchildren, Kelli, Lynn, Scott (deceased), Tina, Jenie, and Rena; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, and nephews.
Harold was a man of faith, loved the Lord and loved his church being a member of the Canton Baptist Temple for 65 years. The Lord's light shown through him and his gentle demeanor.
A private celebration of his life will be held for his family at the family cemetery in Baltic, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple's Family Life Center. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.