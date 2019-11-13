Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Canton Central Kingdom Hall
3511 Dueber Ave. S.W.
Canton, OH

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Canton Central Kingdom Hall
3511 Dueber Ave. S.W.
Canton, OH

HAROLD W. WILSON


1929 - 2019
Harold H. Wilson

90, passed away on November 3, 2019. He was born at home on March 2, 1929 the son of Earl & Alma Wilson. He was an Elder and faithful member of the Central Canton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He loved reading the bible and sharing those bible truths to all he met. He worked hard on the family farm, he sold insurance and he helped many people with his knowledge of reflexology. He loved being with family and friends, playing Euchre and Cribbage. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joy Wilson; and brother, Arthur Wilson.

Harold is survived by his son, Tim (Gina) Wilson; daughter, Rebecca (Bill) Millsap; grandchildren: Jason (Meredith) Wilson, Rachele Wilson, Jenn (KJ) Chandler, and Clint Millsap; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 at the Canton Central Kingdom Hall located at 3511 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton, OH 44706 where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:30. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019
