Harold Wayne "Skinny" Shankle


1937 - 2020
Harold Wayne "Skinny" Shankle Obituary
Harold "Skinny" Wayne Shankle

82, of Massillon passed away April 28, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born Dec. 16, 1937 to the late Ord and Thelma (Fulton) Shankle. Harold was retired from the Ohio Drilling Company where he worked for 40+ years. He spent many years on the softball diamond and played well into his 70s. He was also an avid golfer and a lifetime member of the Elms Country Club. Harold graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1955.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Nolan and brothers, Glenn and Clyde Shankle. Surviving are daughters, Amy (Louis) Mahshie of New Franklin, Lisa Shankle of Canton and Laurie Shankle of New Franklin; grandsons, Xavier and Brock Mikstay; sisters, Ethel (Buster) Lawson, Marvis Lewis and Donna (Jack) Harper; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Per Harold's wishes, no calling hours or services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to The Massillon Boys and Girls Club or for Parkinson's Disease.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020
