Harriet Irene Rowlance
1925 - 2020
Harriet Irene Rowlance

95, of Canton, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Canton Christian Home. She was born in Canton on Feb. 9, 1925 to the late Norman and Grace Waldman and was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School. She was employed with the Stark County Treasurer's Office for 25 years and was a lifelong member of First Christian Church. Irene was very artistic and enjoyed oil and water painting and making flower arrangements. She was a beautiful and accomplished piano player. She was a very sociable person with a wonderful personality and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Rowlance; son, Dr. Greg E. Rowlance and very special friend, Robert V. Maurer.

She leaves her "special children" of Robert Maurer, Nancy Tallman, Patilyn Strong and Robert M. Maurer; special cousin, Ruth Pastore and several other cousins and extended family.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
