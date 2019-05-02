Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
Massillon, OH
Harriet J. Meek


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harriet J. Meek Obituary
Harriet J. Meek 1922-2019

96, of Navarre, passed away peacefully following a long and purpose-filled life, on Tuesday afternoon, April 30, 2019. Born in Massillon, June 30, 1922, a daughter to the late Jesse and Cora Ellen (Steiner) Doll, Harriet graduated from the former Navarre High School and had been a home maker. A member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Massillon, she and her late husband also held membership in the Airstream Travel Trailer Club and together had visited all fifty states. Harriet also enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth D. Meek and her brothers, Jay, Dean and Lee Doll; Harriet is survived by several beloved nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be conducted at the noon hour, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial contributions to advance the ministry and mission of St. John's UCC. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019
