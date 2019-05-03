Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRIET MEEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRIET J. MEEK


1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
HARRIET J. MEEK Obituary
Harriet J. Meek

Funeral services will be conducted at the noon hour, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. They have also suggested memorial contributions to advance the ministry and mission of St. John's UCC. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.