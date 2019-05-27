|
Harriet L. Myers
Age 83, of Waynesburg died Friday, May 24, 2019 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born June 2, 1935 in Senecaville, Ohio, to the late Samuel and Ellen (Unklesbay) Brown. She was a Waynesburg resident since 1970. Harriet had been employed with the former family business, Myers Equipment. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Myers in 2004; and a son, Timothy Arntz.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Shane Branning, Dawn and Jeff King; one son, Tom Arntz; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Gary Freeman; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Barbara Brown, Keith and Pat Brown; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with Pastor Dan Snyder officiating. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 10 – 11 a.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2019