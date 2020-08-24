Harriet MarinosShe was born on March 25, 1925 and died on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Marinos; son, Tony Marinos; parents, Froso and John Foradas; step-father, John Kellamis;, brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Helen Foradas; and her in-laws, Erefele and Andoni Marinos. She is survived by her daughter, Eros (Nick) Ramphos; brother and sister-in-law, Chis and Elbus Kellamis; grandchildren, Dina (Jason) DiDonato, Anthony (Mara) Ramphos, Alexa Marinos (Chris Kramer and Maria), Nicolette Marinos (Jason Messina), Stephanie Marinos; her great-grandchildren, Emily and Alex DiDonato, Nicholas Ramphos, and her Godchildren, James Kellamis and Janet Diamont. She was an amazing mom and role model.She had more energy than anyone I had ever known. Mom was a hard worker and became president of many clubs she was affiliated with. It did not stop there, however, because she managed to be chairperson of many events, style shows, raffles, luncheons, and bake sales. The St. Haralambos Greek Summerfest began in 1984; she was instrumental in cooking all of the Greek food and pastries for the first 15 years of the festival, with her best buddies, Sophie Effantis, Mary Kreareas, Esther Vagotis, Katherine Berbelis, Catherine Spilios and of course, Ron Darrah, Sr. In addition to all of the hours she donated to her favorite charities and projects, she also had a career. Mom and her brother, Pete Foradas, were partners in the dry cleaning business, Blair Cleaners. My mom loved to travel; she visited Europe, Asia, Japan, Russia, India, Panama Canal, Hong Kong, Alaska, and even managed to ride a camel in Egypt. She also did a cross country trip of the United States with the girls, Esther Vagotis, Catherine Spilios, Sophie Kotanides, Sophie Effantis and Mary Kreareas. Imagine six 70 year old women in a can with their coffee, koulouria and road maps, having six different opinions on which way to go. It had to be hilarious. She always told me not to be in a rush to go to Europe; we have the most beautiful country in the world with so many places to visit. Her adventures were many, but to Tony and I, she was the best mom ever. I am sure her grandchildren would agree that she was the best Yiayia ever. We will all miss her. I know that the party in heaven got started off with a BANG when she got there!!!!There will be no calling hours. Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made, in Harriet's memory, to the St. Haralambos Preservation Fund.Rossi (330)492-5830