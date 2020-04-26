|
Harriet Narens
Age 94, died, April 23 in Arlington, Va. She was born in Akron, Ohio in 1925, was married during World War II in 1944, and moved to Canton in 1947 with her late husband, Leonard. They lived in Canton for 52 years before moving to Arlington in 1999. Her husband preceded her in death in 2003 after 58 years of marriage. Mrs. Narens graduated from West High School, Akron, and completed three years at Northwestern University during the war and also attended both Tulane and Akron Universities while her husband was serving in the Navy. Harriet was very important to her family in many ways. She instilled a love of music, art, literature, and learning in her children, along with setting a strong example with her commitment to helping others. She especially loved classical music and studied the piano for many years. She attended many concerts with her husband and friends and enjoyed travel. Harriet was a wonderful cook and baker and hosted memorable gatherings and celebrations over the years. She also took care of parents and other family members in time of need. Harriet was also heavily involved in service to the Canton community. She was a member of Temple Israel and President of its Sisterhood; President, board member and acting Executive Director of the Canton Jewish Community Federation and recipient of its Revella Kopstein Community Service award; board member of United Way and recipient of its Gold Key award in 1977, as well as chairperson and dedicated worker at United Way's Voluntary Action Center. She was also a board member of the Stark County Board of Mental Retardation, the Urban League, Panel of American Women, and League of Women Voters, and served on the national boards of the Women's Division of the United Jewish Appeal and the National Federation of Temple Sisterhoods.
She is survived by her three children, Robert (Susan) of Canton, Molly (Peter) Ross of Sacramento, Calf., and Daniel (Barbara) of Laguna Beach, Calf.; as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be private in view of the current health situation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Temple Israel, the Canton Jewish Community Federation, United Way of Central Stark County, or Capital Caring Health Emergency Relief Fund (Hospice-Virginia).
