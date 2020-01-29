|
Lt. Col. Harriet T. Laubacher, Ret.
Age 101, died Sunday. Born in Canton, she retired after 26 Years as a United States Army nurse and returned to Canton. She was a graduate of Saint Francis Nursing School in Columbus and while in the Army attended Advanced Nursing Administration School and Personnel Management School. She was decorated for service in Korea, Berlin, Japan and World War II. Harriet was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church where she had been a Eucharistic Minister, active in the Ministry for the Sick and the Ladies Guild and a member of the Retired Military Nurses Association and active in Cursillo and Meals On Wheels.
Survived by a brother, Frank Laubacher and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Catherine Violand, Dorothy Laubacher, Vivian Pettigrew, Margaret Fuchs and Sr. Anne Laubacher, OSF and brothers, Earl, John, Charles, and James Laubacher. The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Joseph Care Center, especially, Sr. Jeesa, Sr. Bindu and Brenda for their compassionate care.
Friends may call Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Zachary Coulter as celebrant. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Joseph Care Center Chapel Fund. Condolences may be made to:
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020