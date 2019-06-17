|
Harriette Ann (Lewis) Foltz
85, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1934 and lived in the Canton Massillon area all of her life. Harriette was blessed to have been married for 51 years to James D. Foltz, with whom she shared many wonderful adventures. She was employed as a bus driver with Perry Local Schools for 19 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Richville United Church of Christ and volunteered for Perry Helping Perry. She loved reading, sewing, traveling, watching the Cleveland Indians and playing the slot machines. Her two favorite travel destinations were her son's condo in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and her daughter's floating house on Norris Lake in Tennessee. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Harriette was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Susanna Lewis; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Annette Foltz; son, Larry Roudebush and brothers, James Nabb and Gene Gee. She leaves her son, David (Linda) Foltz; daughter, Marla (Rich) Thomas; grandchildren, Larry Roudebush, Kristy (John) Hershberger, Chaunte' Foltz, Alexis (Johnathan) Moore, Deven Foltz, Olivia Foltz, James Foltz, Sophia Foltz, Gianna Foltz, Jacob Foltz, Ella-Kate Foltz, Katelyn Thomas, Chad (Jessi) Thomas and Casey Nichols; great-grandchildren, Kassidie Roudebush, Cameron Roudebush, Jewels Hershberger, Jacey Thomas, Jayden Lippencott, Cavyn Thomas, Brityn Thomas, Ethan Nichols and Johnathan Moore.
In honoring her wishes, Harriette will be cremated and friends may call at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and at Richville United Church of Christ on Friday from 9-10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. Memorial contributions may be made, in her name to Richville United Church of Christ. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on June 17, 2019