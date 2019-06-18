Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Richville United Church of Christ
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Richville United Church of Christ
In honoring her wishes, Harriette will be cremated and friends may call at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and at Richville United Church of Christ on Friday from 9-10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. Memorial contributions may be made, in her name to Richville United Church of Christ. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019
