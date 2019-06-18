|
Harriette Ann (Lewis) Foltz
In honoring her wishes, Harriette will be cremated and friends may call at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and at Richville United Church of Christ on Friday from 9-10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. Memorial contributions may be made, in her name to Richville United Church of Christ. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019
