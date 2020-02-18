|
Harry Arnold Medley
Age 73 of Canton, fell asleep in death Friday, February 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center surrounded by loving family. Harry sustained critical injuries while helping someone who was in a car accident on February 7th. He was born January 18, 1947, in Canton the son of the late Harry and Beulah (Boswell) Medley. Harry was a veteran serving in the Army during Vietnam where he received a purple heart due to injuries sustained while active. Harry retired from the Post Office after 37 1/2 years of service. He was a member of East Kingdom Hall. He volunteered for Stark Parks for seven years as FeLeap the Frog mascot and also a pontoon boat captain.
Harry leaves behind his wife, Linda (Peebles) Medley; son, Scott Medley; daughters, Sarah (Ken) Beers, Holly Medley, Amy Medley; stepson, Aaron Peebles; 25 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; former wife, Andrea Kay Medley; and brothers, Jim and John Medley; and sister, Doris Baldwin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at East Kingdom Hall, 3611 Lesh St NE, Canton, OH 44705 at 2 p.m. with Brother Randy Printz officiating. Calling hours will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. The ICU staff that didn't know his name dubbed him the Good Samaritan and that is exactly who he was. The family would like to thank the Mercy Medical Center ICU nurses Brock, Alex, Kelly, Sara, Thomasina, Sarah, and Ivan for the wonderful care they gave to Harry. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
