Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Christ
353 Moody Ave SW
Carrollton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY DAVIS HILL


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY DAVIS HILL Obituary
Harry Davis Hill

89, passed away August 12, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was an avid book reader, a library enthusiast, and an expert traveler of all 50 states. He knew biology like the back of his hand; he could tell you every bird and its call, and was a man who never found a covered bridge that he didn't insist on photographing. His family would say he was a "Jack of all trades." Wit and a sharp mind were trademark characteristics as well, prior to the entrance of Alzheimer's into his life. When he wasn't volunteering in the community, you could find him at a sporting event or helping to build or work on various sporting facilities in the area. A highlight for Harry was being inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame after 41 years of score keeping for CHS football and basketball. Due to his humble nature, most people would never know that he was a United States Marine and a Purple Heart recipient. He took pride in his military background and in honoring his military brothers and sisters, so he participated in as many military funerals as he could, to make sure they received the dignified services they deserved.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Borland) Hill; daughter, Karen (Randy) Ledford, son, Randy (Teresa) Hill, Daughter in law, Susan (Hill) Pallaye, seven Grandchildren ( Sarah (Mike) Russo, Emily (Kory) Swope, Amie (Cody) Fankhouser, Joshua Ledford, Keely (Ray) Kent, Storm (Meghan) Hill, Trevor Hill), 12 great grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Tipton. Preceded in death by his son, Jerry Hill; brothers, John Raymond and Billy Hill; and sister, Helen Lowdermilk.

Please join the family for a celebration of life on August 24, 2019. Services will start at 11 a.m. at the Church of Christ- 353 Moody Ave. S.W., Carrollton, Ohio 44615. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice and their amazing staff. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you hug your loved ones and make a donation to either Crossroads Hospice or the in Harry's name.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now